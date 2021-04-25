Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Raymond James

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.47.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $238.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $249.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.36.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Signature Bank by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.