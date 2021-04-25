Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIEGY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

SIEGY stock opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.35. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $87.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

