SIBCoin Price Tops $0.0539 on Top Exchanges (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $10,602.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,357.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,340.99 or 0.04648776 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.93 or 0.00464548 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $800.17 or 0.01588996 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.80 or 0.00740314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.65 or 0.00503695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00062447 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.38 or 0.00417769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004503 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,123,252 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.