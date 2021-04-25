Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.65 Million

Brokerages expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to announce $161.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.84 million and the highest is $173.30 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $143.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $741.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.40 million to $773.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $955.25 million, with estimates ranging from $907.20 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $157.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.52 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHAK. Barclays increased their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shake Shack from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $110.31 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.64, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,548 shares of company stock valued at $25,294,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $5,087,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $2,387,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.