Shadows (DOWS) Price Tops $0.96

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $9.19 million and $843,691.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001959 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00064406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00018460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00061765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00094649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.12 or 0.00707346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,835.49 or 0.07815786 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

