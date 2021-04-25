Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

ETN stock opened at $142.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $143.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

