Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 289,379 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,712 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 289,379 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $237.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

