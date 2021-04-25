Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 14,600 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA opened at $232.08 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $189.53 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $627.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.54.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

