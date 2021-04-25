Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,340 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 161,847 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 418,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 43,311 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D opened at $79.38 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,969.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

