Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $958,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,395.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,303.25 and a 52 week high of $2,489.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,368.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,291.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

