Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) issued its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.91 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

In related news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

