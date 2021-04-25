SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives $23.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPNE. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of SeaSpine stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.01. 108,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,179. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $615.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.46 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaSpine news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

