Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Earns Sell Rating from Susquehanna

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 34.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STX. Bank of America upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average is $64.98. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 367,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $985,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

