Scotiabank Lowers Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $480.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $516.00 to $480.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $433.05.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $370.71 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $214.54 and a twelve month high of $390.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.46 and a 200-day moving average of $347.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway’s stock is going to split on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.7565 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.