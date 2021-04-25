Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Reduced by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,969 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 82,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $101.29 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $101.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

