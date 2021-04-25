Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1,382.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,673 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $75.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.