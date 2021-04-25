Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $25,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,004,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,264,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 692,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $87.20 and a 52-week high of $140.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.03 and a 200 day moving average of $127.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

