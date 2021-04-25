Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.67 Million

Analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to post $6.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.70 million and the highest is $8.00 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $5.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $26.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.82 million to $32.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.01 million, with estimates ranging from $4.82 million to $29.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. Scholar Rock’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

SRRK stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.35.

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $117,368.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth about $108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

