Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

