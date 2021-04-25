Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $691,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 663,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 71,733 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 379,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 60,634 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

