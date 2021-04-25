Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 48,144 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,029 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 48,144 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 3.9% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $33,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after buying an additional 765,752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,445,000 after purchasing an additional 318,250 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 402,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,441,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $547,233,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.17.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.56. 3,211,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,416. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $87.84 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

