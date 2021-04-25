Sather Financial Group Inc Has $1.30 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,362 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Bancshares comprises about 0.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $57,826,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,614,000 after acquiring an additional 328,786 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $16,552,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 43,495.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 218,782 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PB traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $76.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.04%.

PB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.09.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

