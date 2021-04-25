salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 194.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,036 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $477,279.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,640 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,637 shares of company stock worth $38,734,699 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,448,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,202. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.95. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.30 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

