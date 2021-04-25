Safe Haven Trading Down 44.3% Over Last 7 Days (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 44.3% lower against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $23.63 million and $8.90 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $690.18 or 0.01388190 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

