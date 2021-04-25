RWM Asset Management LLC Sells 226,394 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

RWM Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,394 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $61.72 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.51.

