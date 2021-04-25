RWM Asset Management LLC Purchases 140 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $225.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

