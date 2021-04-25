RWM Asset Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 290.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,656 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,028.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $62.94.

