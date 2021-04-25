RWM Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RWM Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $339.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $209.50 and a 12 month high of $342.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

