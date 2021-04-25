RWM Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

RWM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the quarter. Amplify Online Retail ETF accounts for 1.4% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBUY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $251,000.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $126.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.99. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $141.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.