Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BVRDF has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Bureau Veritas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $30.39.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

