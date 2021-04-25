Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

RCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

NYSE:RCI opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 172,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 962,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,980,000 after buying an additional 44,981 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $8,678,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,859,000 after buying an additional 27,234 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

