ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on RKWBF shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS:RKWBF remained flat at $$430.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $448.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.83.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

