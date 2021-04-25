Rockland Trust Co. Increases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Cerner worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 472.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,664 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cerner by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,143,000 after acquiring an additional 113,549 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cerner by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after acquiring an additional 84,880 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,582. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Insiders bought a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

