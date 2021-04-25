Rockland Trust Co. Has $19.26 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,806 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,661,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,145,023. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day moving average of $142.20. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $394.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

