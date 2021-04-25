Robert W. Baird Boosts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $250.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $232.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.93. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $235.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,676,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after buying an additional 688,054 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,704,000 after buying an additional 513,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IQVIA by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IQVIA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after acquiring an additional 461,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

