Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) PT Raised to $85.00 at Truist

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price objective lifted by Truist to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RHI. Barclays upped their target price on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.38.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.77. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $87.52.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

