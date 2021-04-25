Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax stock opened at $229.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.51. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.39 and a twelve month high of $231.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.96.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.