Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,834 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $31,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CMC Materials by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,123,000 after buying an additional 173,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CMC Materials by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,807,000 after buying an additional 128,756 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,376,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CMC Materials by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,244,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,911,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $187.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.31 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.39.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

