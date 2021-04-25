Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 106.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $144.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $144.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

