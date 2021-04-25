RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

