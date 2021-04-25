RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.17.

RNG stock opened at $322.53 on Friday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $215.05 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of -262.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total value of $823,060.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,402,289.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,042. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

