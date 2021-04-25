RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 92 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,480,334.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $224.84 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.11 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

