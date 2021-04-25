Reviewing DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) & Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) and Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get DXI Capital alerts:

This table compares DXI Capital and Advantage Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXI Capital $950,000.00 5.24 -$3.93 million N/A N/A Advantage Oil & Gas $207.42 million 2.31 -$18.58 million N/A N/A

DXI Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advantage Oil & Gas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DXI Capital and Advantage Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantage Oil & Gas 0 1 9 0 2.90

Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $4.03, indicating a potential upside of 58.09%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than DXI Capital.

Profitability

This table compares DXI Capital and Advantage Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXI Capital -131.38% N/A -48.08% Advantage Oil & Gas -133.25% -0.34% -0.24%

Risk and Volatility

DXI Capital has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advantage Oil & Gas beats DXI Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DXI Capital Company Profile

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DXI Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXI Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.