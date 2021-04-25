Reviewing Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) & Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) and Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

This table compares Alimera Sciences and Aptevo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimera Sciences $53.94 million 1.14 -$10.44 million ($2.19) -4.89 Aptevo Therapeutics $32.42 million 3.50 -$40.45 million ($15.27) -1.67

Alimera Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Aptevo Therapeutics. Alimera Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptevo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Alimera Sciences has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptevo Therapeutics has a beta of 7.47, meaning that its stock price is 647% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alimera Sciences and Aptevo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimera Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aptevo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alimera Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 51.87%. Aptevo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.34%. Given Alimera Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alimera Sciences is more favorable than Aptevo Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Alimera Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Alimera Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alimera Sciences and Aptevo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimera Sciences -7.10% N/A -7.83% Aptevo Therapeutics N/A -345.40% -97.13%

Summary

Alimera Sciences beats Aptevo Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The company sells its products to physician offices, pharmacies, and hospitals through direct sales and distributors. It has a collaboration agreement with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. for the development and sale of insert technology to deliver other corticosteroids to the back of the eye for the treatment and prevention of eye diseases in humans or to treat diabetic macular edema. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase 1/1b clinical trial for AML and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company's preclinical candidates include ALG.APV-527, a bispecific antibody to target 4-1BB x 5T4; APVO603, a dual agonist bispecific antibody to target 4-1BB and OX40; and other pre-clinical development stage therapeutics focused on immuno-oncology. The company is also developing APVO442, a novel bispecific candidate based on the ADAPTIR-FLEX platform technology. It has a collaboration and option agreement with Alligator Bioscience AB to develop ALG.APV-527. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.