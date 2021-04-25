Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,608 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,887,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,196,000 after purchasing an additional 618,617 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 302,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,402,000 after purchasing an additional 155,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,449,000 after purchasing an additional 152,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

NYSE:FLT opened at $291.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.78. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.60 and a fifty-two week high of $295.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

