Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Brixmor Property Group worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,479,000 after buying an additional 3,497,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,511 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after acquiring an additional 935,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,861 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $424,800. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

