Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Grubhub by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grubhub in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Grubhub in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grubhub in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Grubhub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.73.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $159,815.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,638 shares of company stock valued at $943,031. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GRUB opened at $72.61 on Friday. Grubhub Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.46.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

