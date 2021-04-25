Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,009,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,571,000 after acquiring an additional 479,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Old Republic International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,051,000 after acquiring an additional 607,938 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,750,000 after purchasing an additional 661,344 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,102 shares of company stock worth $43,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

