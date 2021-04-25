Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,553 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Glacier Bancorp worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

