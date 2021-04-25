Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Regal Beloit worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $148.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.69. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

